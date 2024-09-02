COLUMN | Taking on the dark tanker fleet, part III: Palau, the Cook Islands and the Swedbank precedent; Frontline explains two-tier tanker market [Offshore Accounts]

Background reading

The recent analyst briefing by Frontline, the John Frederiksen-backed crude tanker behemoth, was very insightful on the size and nature of the Dark Fleet. Frontline CEO Lars Barstad has some comments on the matter:

“The compliant fleet is shrinking whilst this kind of dark or gray fleet is growing. It's supplied by the ageing of the overall tanker fleet basically. And over 20-year old vessels still do not trade in what we regard the conventional market. It creates an interesting dynamic because unless non-conventional trade continues to grow. The illicit market will soon be oversupplied as the fleet aging accelerates. So basically, vessels moving from the compliant market due to age and basically because we have zero scrapping, will, at some point here, start to overcrowd the dark or grey fleet and one should expect scrapping to start to happen in the end…

"We can question where is sanctions enforcement in this picture. And also where is IMO in respect of safety and reducing emissions, et cetera. I can assure you this fleet is not spending too much CapEx on reducing their carbon footprint… So basically, the overall feed continues to grow, as no ships are being recycled, but the compliant fleet vessels under 20 years of age is gradually shrinking..."