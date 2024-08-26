COLUMN | Taking on the dark tanker fleet, part II: who profits from these sanctions-busting ships? [Offshore Accounts]

Marshall Islands offers a glimpse

However, the Marshall Islands does report its finances in the RMI Economic Review, and it is a fascinating read. One of the world’s biggest flag states seems to be selling its sovereign rights for peanuts!

On page 32 of 48 of this PDF report (the page printed as page 21), we learn the following:

"Under a long-standing and confidential agreement, the operation of these registries has been delegated to the Trust Company of the Marshall Islands (TCMI), which is a subsidiary of a US company, International Registries. TCMI is subject to limited oversight by the Banking Commission or other government agencies.... Under the amended compact the RMI government received US$1 million annually from the registry; US$8.2 was received in FY21 and FY22; and in FY22 had risen to US$11.4 million.

"However, there is a general lack of transparency and publicly available financial information on TCMI operations. As a result, the question arises whether or not the RMI receives its fair share of the royalties. However, it is known that in similar jurisdictions the host nations receive a far higher return. There is thus a need for a transparent evaluation of TCMI in light of perceived unfairness and possible underpayment of royalties that are due to the RMI. It is understood that the government commissioned a study some time back to evaluate this issue and to recommend a range of actions, but these are also not publicly available..."