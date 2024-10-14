COLUMN | The Dark Tanker Fleet and its insurance: how a major oil spill may not be covered [Offshore Accounts]

The Group of Seven (G7) coalition has a US$60 per barrel price cap on seaborne Russian oil, to restrict Moscow's oil export revenues. The oil price cap bans G7 and European Union companies from providing transportation, insurance and financing services for Russian oil and oil products if they are sold above the US$60 cap. Other sanctions restrict dealings with Russian companies like Gazprom, Lukoil and Rosneft and with individuals associated with the Russian government, including many oligarchs.

We don’t know which companies are under scrutiny, but companies involved with the Dark Fleet of tankers transporting sanctioned Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan crude are facing increased scrutiny as Russian attacks on civilians in Ukraine continue, along with credible allegations of the execution of yet more Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian troops.

So far, patient investigative journalists have taken the lead in looking at shipping’s ties to Vladimir Putin’s regime.