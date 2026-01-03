FEATURE | US holds Venezuelan narco-dictator on USS Iwo Jima after strikes

The removal of Maduro, who led Venezuela with a heavy hand for more than 12 years, potentially opens a power vacuum in the Latin American country. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez — Maduro’s presumptive successor — is in Russia, four sources familiar with her movements said, stoking confusion about who is next in line to govern the South American country.

Russia's foreign ministry said the report that Rodriguez is in Russia was "fake".

Venezuela's ruling "Chavismo" movement, named for Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez, said civilians and military personnel died in Saturday's strikes but did not give figures. Trump told Fox that "a couple of guys were hit" but that no US personnel died.

Asked what was next for Venezuelans, Trump was noncommittal while saying the United States would be "very much" involved in Venezuela's future.

“We're making that decision now,” Trump said, adding that "we can't take a chance" at letting someone else take over where Maduro left off. The United States would be "very strongly involved" in Venezuela's oil industry, Trump said.

While the president was ebullient in his Fox interview, any serious destabilization in the nation of 28 million people threatens to hand Trump the type of quagmire that has marked US foreign policy for much of the 21st century, including the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq that overthrew their governments.

The usual suspects called Saturday's operation an illegal act, while Trump administration officials stuck to their messaging in recent weeks that the US military's actions related to Venezuela are needed to fight drug trafficking.

The US has not made such a direct intervention in its backyard region since the invasion of Panama 37 years ago to depose military leader Manuel Noriega over allegations that he led a drug-running operation. The United States has leveled similar charges against Maduro, accusing him of running a "narco-state" and rigging the 2024 election.

Maduro, a 63-year-old former bus driver handpicked by the dying Hugo Chavez to succeed him in 2013, has denied those claims and said Washington was intent on taking control of his nation's oil reserves, the largest in the world.