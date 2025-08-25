Russia's Ust-Luga Port hit by Ukrainian drone strike
The Port of Ust-Luga in Russia's Leningrad Oblast was targeted in a drone attack by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, August 24.
The Leningrad Oblast Government confirmed that the attack ignited a fire at the Novatek-operated fuel export terminal at the port. The flames were extinguished within hours and no casualties have been reported.
Ten of the attacking drones were reportedly shot down by Russian air defence forces before they could reach their targets.
Russian officials claimed that the attack on the port was carried out as part of a broader Ukrainian operation that also targeted a nuclear power plant in the city of Kursk.
The exact number of launched drones is unknown, though Russian sources said that around 95 of these were successfully intercepted.
Sunday's attack occurred within a week of a drone and missile strike by Russian forces against the Port of Izmail in Ukraine's Odesa region. Russian-affiliated sources said that two of the port's oil storage tanks were destroyed while a berthed vessel suffered severe damage.