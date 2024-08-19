COLUMN | Taking on the dark tanker fleet, part I: flag state responsibility should be flag state liability [Offshore Accounts]

OFAC should take a look

OFAC can and should look into who is behind these registries, which appear to be facilitating the shipment of Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan crude. OFAC can then determine whether the registries and their (currently unknown) owners should have access to the US dollar banking system. OFAC has already sanctioned ship managers and ship owners for their complicity in violating US sanctions on Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.

Now is the time for OFAC and the EU authorities to look at these private ship registry managers and the individuals who own them. Those that are profiting from the sale of vessel registration should be prepared to accept the consequences, if they are registering substandard ships that cause pollution or damage or violate the law.

If you are not familiar with the acronym FAFO, please look it up.

Next week, we look at how the benefits of private ship registries accrue to individuals, rather than the states that delegate their authority to them.