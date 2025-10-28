FEATURE | Iran, Russia and the New Zealand insurer that kept their sanctioned oil flowing

Blacklisted by the West

Maritime Mutual insures about 6,000 ships, the company told Reuters in April. Tankers – vessels designed to carry liquid cargoes such as crude oil – accounted for roughly eight per cent of that total, the company said. That's about 480 tankers.

Many of the vessels Maritime Mutual has covered are now sanctioned, the Reuters review found.

The United States, European Union and others had sanctioned 621 shadow fleet tankers as of July 31, according to Pole Star Global, a maritime data and intelligence company.

Using Lloyd's List Intelligence Seasearcher and official sanctions databases, Reuters identified 97 tankers under sanctions that have had Maritime Mutual cover, including 48 that were carrying its insurance on the day they were blacklisted by at least one Western government. Reuters was unable to determine whether the remaining tankers were covered by the company when they were blacklisted.

Asked to comment on the findings, Maritime Mutual said it had cancelled coverage for 92 vessels since 2022 because they had been sanctioned.

Reuters was unable to verify this figure as Maritime Mutual declined to provide a full list of the tankers it had insured.

In one instance, Washington sanctioned the tanker Fenghuang, owned by a Hong Kong company, on February 24, 2025. Exactly a week later, after reaching the eastern Russian port of Nakhodka, the ship formerly known as the Phoenix I declared that it had Maritime Mutual cover, the data showed.

Maritime Mutual said it started insuring the Fenghuang on February 14, 2025, and cancelled the coverage 10 days later when the tanker was sanctioned.

As is standard for marine insurers, Maritime Mutual policies contain a sanctions clause, saying it will not cover claims or members if they put the insurer at risk of sanctions violations, according to its rule book.

In its statement to Reuters, Maritime Mutual said insurance coverage is automatically cancelled if a ship is deemed to have been sanctioned.

Reuters also found that 126 companies targeted by sanctions – either directly or via affiliates – have owned or operated tankers covered by Maritime Mutual at some point. For 61 of them, sanctions hit while Maritime Mutual was covering at least one of their vessels.

In total, Reuters found that seven tankers declared having Maritime Mutual insurance after the ships were blacklisted, according to Russian port data.

One of these, the Sunsea, formerly known as the Chembulk Tortola, reported having a Maritime Mutual insurance policy that began months after it was sanctioned, according to Russian port data and Reuters reporting.

Maritime Mutual said it started covering the Sunsea in May 2023, more than two months after it was sanctioned by Washington, due to an administrative error. It said it cancelled the policy when this was discovered a month later.

Reuters was either unable to reach the owners and operators of the Sunsea or the Fenghuang, also formerly known as the Minerva Zenia, or they did not respond to emailed questions.

As Maritime Mutual declined to provide details of the tankers it has insured, Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of every Maritime Mutual policy it found. Many of the policies for the 231 tankers identified by Reuters had lapsed and thus couldn't be checked, as official shipping registry databases didn't provide access to expired policies.

However, the news agency was able to check the validity of seven tankers' documents, issued by shipping registries, that confirmed Maritime Mutual as the provider of the vessels' insurance coverage. All were authentic, according to the registries' official databases.

Western sanctions do not prohibit involvement in exporting Russian oil, provided it's sold below a price cap. Set at $60 a barrel in 2022, the cap was lowered to $47.60 by most Western governments in September. The cap is designed to limit Russia's Ukraine war chest while ensuring a reliable supply of Russian oil to prevent a surge in global energy prices.

Reuters couldn't definitively establish whether the cap had been breached for each Russian cargo shipped by tankers covered by Maritime Mutual. However, 30 tankers sanctioned for carrying Russian cargoes priced above the cap had Maritime Mutual cover on the day they were blacklisted, documents and government databases showed.

"Any vessel that is carrying Russian oil is carefully assessed and necessary attestations obtained to ensure that it is in compliance with the G7 oil price cap," Maritime Mutual told Reuters, prior to its October 21 statement that it will no longer cover ships carrying Russian oil products.

The guidance on the Russian price cap requires insurers to get attestations from the parties to each oil trade, stating they have complied.

Ensuring that clients comply with sanctions rules is a challenge, industry insiders say. "You're relying on their word, and it's really difficult for underwriters who aren't involved directly in the trade and have no knowledge of the actual contract price," said Neil Roberts, Chair of the International Union of Marine Insurance’s Policy Forum.

Checks can require companies to employ teams "to constantly monitor every single one of the several thousand ships that we have," said a senior manager at a major insurance broker.

Vessels covered by Maritime Mutual carrying Iranian or Russian oil have frequently tried to hide their movements, according to Global Fishing Watch, a non-profit organisation that monitors human activity at sea.

It identified 274 instances between 2021 and mid-2025 when ships insured by Maritime Mutual turned off the automatic identification system (AIS) that signals their location, or manipulated it to send fake tracking data – common tactics known as spoofing, used by crews camouflaging their activities. Maritime Mutual had no comment on the Global Fishing Watch analysis.

"It does seem surprising to me that a company from a country cooperating with US and European sanctions is insuring so many vessels that are spoofing their positions," said Bjorn Bergman, a Global Fishing Watch analyst.

The UN's International Maritime Organisation requires large vessels on international voyages to use AIS, with some exceptions for safety. Enforcement, though, is down to the individual countries that register ships, Bergman said.