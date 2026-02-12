Workboat News Roundup | February 12 – Dutch and Italian research vessels, an explosives transport workboat and more

Deliveries include a Dutch research vessel and a workboat that will transport explosives in support of construction projects in Hong Kong. An electric harbour workboat has begun operational sailings in Singapore while a UK lighthouse service specialist formally names its newest large tender. Finally, construction continues on a new hydrographic research ship ordered by the Italian Navy.
The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (Nederlands Instituut voor Zeeonderzoek; NIOZ) has taken delivery of its newest research vessel following a formal hand-over from Spain's Armon Shipyard.
Anna Weber-van Bosse was built to a design by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects. She will replace Pelagia, a research vessel that has been with the NIOZ for 35 years.
The NIOZ said the official transfer of the vessel from Armon took place earlier this week in between sea trials off the coast of Spain. The vessel will soon sail for the Netherlands with NIOZ personnel on board.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding has begun conducting sea trials of a new workboat ordered by the Hong Kong Marine Department (HKMD).
Ever Safe No 1 (长安一号; Chang'an No. 1) is one of two workboats ordered by the HKMD in 2024. They will be used primarily for the transport of explosive cargo and other dangerous goods in support of the construction activities of the Hong Kong Civil Engineering and Development Department.
The new workboats will replace two earlier CSSC-built vessels that have been performing a similar function for the HKMD since they were delivered in 1998.
The Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), the general lighthouse and navigation aids authority responsible for Scotland and the Isle of Man, has formally named its newest maintenance vessel.
The 70-metre Pole Star was designed by Spanish naval architecture firm Seaplace and Danish counterpart OSK Design and built by Spanish shipyard Astilleros Gondán. She has replaced an earlier, similarly named vessel that had served the NLB for over 20 years.
Pole Star’s main area of operation encompasses UK and Irish waters, though she is also capable of transiting to European and Scandinavian ports as well as operating worldwide in warm and temperate conditions.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently launched a new hydrographic and oceanographic research vessel ordered by the Italian Navy.
Designated as a major hydro-oceanographic vessel (nave idro-oceanografica maggiore; NIOM), the future Quirinale will perform mapping and scientific monitoring activities. It will also support the activities of the navy's own Hydrographic Institute as well as scientific organisations within Italy and the International Hydrographic Organisation.
Upon completion, the 110-metre-long vessel will have a diesel-electric propulsion system and a special hull shape to reduce resistance in fulfilment of the navy's requirements for lower emissions. A flight deck will be available for use by an NH90 or similar multi-role helicopter.
A new electric light cargo vessel recently introduced by Singapore's Yinson GreenTech (YGT) has commenced operational sailings, delivering cargo to vessels in the Singapore Strait.
Hydromover 001 is now transporting light cargo to vessels anchored in the Singapore Strait waiting to dock at the Port of Singapore.
The 24-metre Hydromover 001 features an ultra-efficient hull form that maximises range and energy efficiency while ensuring smooth navigation in challenging sea conditions.