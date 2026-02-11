Dutch marine science institute welcomes newest vessel to fleet

The Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (Nederlands Instituut voor Zeeonderzoek; NIOZ) has taken delivery of its newest research vessel following a formal hand-over from Spain's Armon Shipyard.

Anna Weber-van Bosse was built to a design by Netherlands-based C-Job Naval Architects. She will replace Pelagia, a research vessel that has been with the NIOZ for 35 years.

The NIOZ said the official transfer of the vessel from Armon took place earlier this week in between sea trials off the coast of Spain. The vessel will soon sail for the Netherlands with NIOZ personnel on board.