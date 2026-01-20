Yinson GreenTech's new electric cargo vessel begins operational sailings

A new electric light cargo vessel recently introduced by Singapore's Yinson GreenTech (YGT) has commenced operational sailings, delivering cargo to vessels in the Singapore Strait.
Hydromover 001 is now transporting light cargo to vessels anchored in the Singapore Strait waiting to dock at the Port of Singapore.
The 24-metre Hydromover 001 features an ultra-efficient hull form that maximises range and energy efficiency while ensuring smooth navigation in challenging sea conditions.
The vessel can carry a 30-tonne payload across its 70-square-metre cargo deck and is powered by a lithium-ion battery. She also integrates advanced digitalisation features, including real-time analytics, route optimisation, collision detection and automated vessel management systems that help to ensure efficient and safe operations.
Built by Marinteknik Shipbuilders of Singapore, the all-aluminium Hydromover 001 boasts greater range, faster charging time, and a larger cargo capacity compared to YGT's earlier electric catamaran prototype Hydromover.
The vessel's batteries can be fully charged in under two hours, ensuring high uptime and reliability for daily operations. A full charge can also ensure an operating range of 130 nautical miles, whereas the earlier Hydromover was limited to only 40 nautical miles.
The propulsion can also deliver a top speed of 14 knots and a service speed of 10 knots.