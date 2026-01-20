Yinson GreenTech's new electric cargo vessel begins operational sailings

A new electric light cargo vessel recently introduced by Singapore's Yinson GreenTech (YGT) has commenced operational sailings, delivering cargo to vessels in the Singapore Strait.

Hydromover 001 is now transporting light cargo to vessels anchored in the Singapore Strait waiting to dock at the Port of Singapore.

The 24-metre Hydromover 001 features an ultra-efficient hull form that maximises range and energy efficiency while ensuring smooth navigation in challenging sea conditions.