Northern Lighthouse Board christens new hybrid buoy tender

The Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB), the general lighthouse and navigation aids authority responsible for Scotland and the Isle of Man, has formally named its newest maintenance vessel.

The 70-metre Pole Star was designed by Spanish naval architecture firm Seaplace and Danish counterpart OSK Design and built by Spanish shipyard Astilleros Gondán. She has replaced an earlier, similarly named vessel that had served the NLB for over 20 years.

Pole Star’s main area of operation encompasses UK and Irish waters, though she is also capable of transiting to European and Scandinavian ports as well as operating worldwide in warm and temperate conditions.