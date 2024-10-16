Chinese yard to build explosives cargo carriers for Hong Kong government operator
Huachang International Shipbuilding, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has been selected for the construction of two steel-hulled cargo vessels in a series for the Hong Kong Marine Department
The vessels will be used primarily for the transport of explosive cargo and other dangerous goods in support of the construction activities of the Hong Kong Civil Engineering and Development Department. These will replace two earlier CSSC-built vessels that have been performing a similar function for the Marine Department since they were delivered in 1998.
Each new vessel will have an LOA of 33 metres, a beam of seven metres, and a depth of 3.5 metres. Compared to their predecessors, the newer cargo vessels will also boast stronger hulls, greater range, and a high operating speed.
The ships will also be fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems and PV panels to supply 100 per cent of the electrical power requirements of their respective onboard systems.
The vessels are scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2026.