Chinese yard to build explosives cargo carriers for Hong Kong government operator

The vessels will be used primarily for the transport of explosive cargo and other dangerous goods in support of the construction activities of the Hong Kong Civil Engineering and Development Department. These will replace two earlier CSSC-built vessels that have been performing a similar function for the Marine Department since they were delivered in 1998.

Each new vessel will have an LOA of 33 metres, a beam of seven metres, and a depth of 3.5 metres. Compared to their predecessors, the newer cargo vessels will also boast stronger hulls, greater range, and a high operating speed.