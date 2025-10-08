Dutch research vessel Pelagia sails on final voyage

Pelagia was built in 1990 by Verolme Shipyard in Heusden. The vessel has accommodation for up to 12 scientists and onboard facilities for handling and deploying up to 6,000 metres of cable for use with a CTD winch.

During her 35 years in service, the vessel was deployed primarily in the North Sea but had also sailed to more distant regions such as Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, the Red Sea, and the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Anna Weber-van Bosse, Pelagia’s successor, is in the final stages of construction at Spain's Armon Shipyard and is scheduled for delivery before the end of this year. She will enter service next spring.