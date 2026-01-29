Hong Kong Marine Department's new explosives-carrying vessel enters sea trials

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary CSSC Guijiang Shipbuilding has begun conducting sea trials of a new workboat ordered by the Hong Kong Marine Department (HKMD).

Ever Safe No 1 (长安一号; Chang'an No. 1) is one of two workboats ordered by the HKMD in 2024. They will be used primarily for the transport of explosive cargo and other dangerous goods in support of the construction activities of the Hong Kong Civil Engineering and Development Department.

The new workboats will replace two earlier CSSC-built vessels that have been performing a similar function for the HKMD since they were delivered in 1998.