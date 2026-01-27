Italian Navy's newest oceanographic research ship hits the water

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently launched a new hydrographic and oceanographic research vessel ordered by the Italian Navy.

Designated as a major hydro-oceanographic vessel (nave idro-oceanografica maggiore; NIOM), the future Quirinale will perform mapping and scientific monitoring activities. It will also support the activities of the navy's own Hydrographic Institute as well as scientific organisations within Italy and the International Hydrographic Organisation.

Upon completion, the 110-metre-long vessel will have a diesel-electric propulsion system and a special hull shape to reduce resistance in fulfilment of the navy's requirements for lower emissions. A flight deck will be available for use by an NH90 or similar multi-role helicopter.