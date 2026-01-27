Italian Navy's newest oceanographic research ship hits the water

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently launched a new hydrographic and oceanographic research vessel ordered by the Italian Navy.
Designated as a major hydro-oceanographic vessel (nave idro-oceanografica maggiore; NIOM), the future Quirinale will perform mapping and scientific monitoring activities. It will also support the activities of the navy's own Hydrographic Institute as well as scientific organisations within Italy and the International Hydrographic Organisation.
Upon completion, the 110-metre-long vessel will have a diesel-electric propulsion system and a special hull shape to reduce resistance in fulfilment of the navy's requirements for lower emissions. A flight deck will be available for use by an NH90 or similar multi-role helicopter.
The deck equipment will include offshore and port service cranes, a launch and recovery system for small craft, and an A-frame.
Designed to operate in extreme climatic conditions, down to temperatures of minus 16 degrees Celsius, the ship will feature advanced scientific instrumentation for hydrographic, oceanographic and geophysical surveys, as well as both an autonomous underwater vehicle and an unmanned surface vehicle.
The NIOM vessel will replace the navy's hydrographic research ship Ammiraglio Magnaghi, which was built in the 1970s.