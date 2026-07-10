Tug News Roundup | July 10 – US harbour tug delivery, Dutch emergency towing vessel procurement and more

New tugs have entered service in the US and Russia while a Norwegian operator has placed an order for two offshore tugs from a Spanish builder. A Dutch government agency has begun the procurement process for emergency towing and rescue platforms.
Spanish shipbuilder Gondan has been awarded a contract for the construction of a new offshore tug for Norwegian operator Østensjø Rederi.
The Skipsteknisk-designed tug will be a sister of a vessel delivered by Gondan to the same customer in November 2025.
The tug will measure 50 metres long and 17 metres wide and will have a bollard pull of 150 tonnes. Gondan said it will be capable of operating in highly demanding offshore environments.
New Canaan, Connecticut-based Moran Towing Corporation recently christened a new ASD harbour tug.
J. Themistoclis Moran belongs to an existing series of tugs purpose-built to meet the demands of modern port operations and support evolving customer needs, in addition to being among the largest vessels in the Moran Towing fleet.
William E. Moran, the first tug in the series, was delivered to Moran Towing in 2025.
The Russian Marine Rescue Service (RMRS) inaugurated a new tug during a ceremony at the Port of Arkhangelsk on Friday, July 3.
Tabor (Фавор) belongs to the Project NE025 series of multi-purpose tugs built by Okskaya Shipyard for the RMRS. She was handed over to the customer in late 2025 following the conclusion of sea trials.
Designed by local naval architecture firm Nordic Engineering, Tabor will perform duties including towing of non-self-propelled pontoons, salvage, installation and maintenance of buoys, anchor handling, maritime safety patrols, cargo transport, dredging support, oil spill response, and firefighting.
The Netherlands' Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) has launched the research and development phase of a project seeking to introduce new emergency rescue towing vessels (ERTVs) into service.
Under this partnership, three consortia will simultaneously develop solutions for electric ERTVs and the associated charging infrastructure at sea and onshore.
All three consortia have been awarded the contract and will receive compensation to further develop and refine their proposed solutions for the vessels themselves, the offshore and onshore charging infrastructure, and the operational deployment of the complete system.
A new tug ordered by Maritime Partners was recently launched at Master Boat Builders' facilities in Coden, Alabama.
Titan is the second in a planned series of eight tugs. The first tug, Marauder, was delivered in May 2026 while the remaining eight are scheduled to be handed over by 2027.
Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said the new tugs will be capable of escort and harbour assist duties.