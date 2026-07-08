Spanish yard secures additional offshore tug order from Ostensjo Rederi

Spanish shipbuilder Gondan has been awarded a contract for the construction of a new offshore tug for Norwegian operator Østensjø Rederi.
The Skipsteknisk-designed tug will be a sister of a vessel delivered by Gondan to the same customer in November 2025.
The tug will measure 50 metres long and 17 metres wide and will have a bollard pull of 150 tonnes. Gondan said it will be capable of operating in highly demanding offshore environments.
The tug will be fitted with a DP2 system that will provide high precision and manoeuvrability, whilst its configuration will allow for towing operations from both the bow and the stern using a single, high-powered combined thruster.
The vessel will feature a hydrodynamic design optimised using advanced computational simulation tools, a hybrid architecture with a direct current electrical distribution network, and provision for the future use of methanol as fuel. The builder said this configuration will enable the operating mode to be adapted to the vessel’s actual load profile, reduce fuel consumption and emissions, and facilitate future integrations such as batteries or fuel cells without the need for major structural modifications.
The tug will be used for duties such as towing and escort in addition to general offshore support.