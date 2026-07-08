Spanish yard secures additional offshore tug order from Ostensjo Rederi

Spanish shipbuilder Gondan has been awarded a contract for the construction of a new offshore tug for Norwegian operator Østensjø Rederi.

The Skipsteknisk-designed tug will be a sister of a vessel delivered by Gondan to the same customer in November 2025.

The tug will measure 50 metres long and 17 metres wide and will have a bollard pull of 150 tonnes. Gondan said it will be capable of operating in highly demanding offshore environments.