VESSEL REVIEW | Uzon – New fleet of five emergency response tugs for Russian Marine Rescue Service

In the summer and autumn months, the tugs can independently navigate through thin first-year Arctic ice up to 80 cm (30 inches) thick, In the winter-spring period, they can navigate through ice up to 60 cm (20 inches) thick. In finer ice conditions of freezing non-Arctic seas, the vessels can be operated year-round.

The tugs are also capable of deploying oil spill response equipment even without their hulls coming into contact with spilled oil on the surface of the water, thus ensuring greater safety for their crews. For firefighting, each tug relies on a main engine-driven pump and two Runitor foam/water monitors that can be controlled remotely from the wheelhouse via joystick and touchscreen controls. The monitors have a maximum discharge distance of 100 metres (330 feet) and discharge rates of 500 cubic metres (18,000 cubic feet) per hour and 300 cubic metres (11,000 cubic feet) per hour for water and foam, respectively.