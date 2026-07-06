Moran Towing formally names new harbour tug

Built by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Alabama and designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd, J. Themistoclis Moran is engineered for high-performance escort and ship assist operations. The tug is compact with a flush deck and is developed specifically for ship handling in modern but typically smaller harbours and ports.

The all-steel tug has a length of 92 feet (28 metres), a beam of 40 feet (12 metres), a depth of 16.6 feet (5.06 metres), a gross tonnage of 118, and a bollard pull of over 80 tonnes. Moran Towing said she is equipped to manage the increasing size and complexity of vessels calling at US ports with precision and control.

The tug is ABS escort-rated and is powered by EPA Tier IV-compliant Caterpillar 3516E engines producing a combined 6,770 hp (5,050 kW) and connected to twin Z-drives for enhanced manoeuvrability. She is also low emission vessel-certified, being able to generate significantly reduced NOx emissions.