VESSEL REVIEW | William E. Moran – Moran Towing's new ASD tug for escort and ship assist duties

Built by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Alabama and designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd, William E. Moran is engineered for high-performance escort and ship assist operations. The tug is compact with a flush deck and is developed specifically for ship handling in modern but typically smaller harbours and ports.

The all-steel tug has a length of 92 feet (28 metres), a beam of 40 feet (12 metres), a depth of 16.6 feet (5.06 metres), a gross tonnage of 118, and a bollard pull of over 80 tonnes. Moran Towing said she is equipped to manage the increasing size and complexity of vessels calling at US ports with precision and control.