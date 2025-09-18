VESSEL REVIEW | William E. Moran – Moran Towing's new ASD tug for escort and ship assist duties
New Canaan, Connecticut-based Moran Towing Corporation recently placed a new ASD harbour tug into service.
William E. Moran has entered service in New York. She is the first vessel in a new series of tugs purpose-built to meet the demands of modern port operations and support evolving customer needs, in addition to being among the largest vessels in the Moran Towing fleet.
Proven design optimised for busy port waters
Built by Master Boat Builders in Coden, Alabama and designed by Canadian naval architecture firm Robert Allan Ltd, William E. Moran is engineered for high-performance escort and ship assist operations. The tug is compact with a flush deck and is developed specifically for ship handling in modern but typically smaller harbours and ports.
The all-steel tug has a length of 92 feet (28 metres), a beam of 40 feet (12 metres), a depth of 16.6 feet (5.06 metres), a gross tonnage of 118, and a bollard pull of over 80 tonnes. Moran Towing said she is equipped to manage the increasing size and complexity of vessels calling at US ports with precision and control.
William E. Moran is ABS escort-rated and is powered by EPA Tier IV-compliant Caterpillar 3516E engines producing a combined 6,770 hp (5,050 kW) and connected to twin Z-drives for enhanced manoeuvrability. She is also low emission vessel-certified, being able to generate significantly reduced NOx emissions.
The deck equipment meanwhile includes a Markey DEPC-48 bow winch.
Enhanced onboard comfort and safety
Moran Towing said crew safety and well-being were central to the tug’s design. The vessel therefore also includes expanded accommodations, improved working spaces, and modern onboard systems.
Among the onboard features are a fully integrated Rose Point electronic chart system for precision navigation and Starlink satellite connectivity to ensure uninterrupted communications and data access across all operating conditions.