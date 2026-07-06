Russian Marine Rescue Service inaugurates new emergency response tug

The Russian Marine Rescue Service (RMRS) inaugurated a new tug during a ceremony at the Port of Arkhangelsk on Friday, July 3.

Tabor (Фавор) belongs to the Project NE025 series of multi-purpose tugs built by Okskaya Shipyard for the RMRS. She was handed over to the customer in late 2025 following the conclusion of sea trials.

Designed by local naval architecture firm Nordic Engineering, Tabor will perform duties including towing of non-self-propelled pontoons, salvage, installation and maintenance of buoys, anchor handling, maritime safety patrols, cargo transport, dredging support, oil spill response, and firefighting.