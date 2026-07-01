Salvage

Dutch waterway authority launches development program for emergency towing vessels

Multraship Protector, an emergency towing vessel operated under contract with the Netherlands Coastguard (representative photo only)
Multraship Protector, an emergency towing vessel operated under contract with the Netherlands Coastguard (representative photo only)MarineTraffic.com/Vincent de Koning
Published on

The Netherlands' Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management (Rijkswaterstaat) has launched the research and development phase of a project seeking to introduce new emergency rescue towing vessels (ERTVs) into service.

Under this partnership, three consortia will simultaneously develop solutions for electric ERTVs and the associated charging infrastructure at sea and onshore.

All three consortia have been awarded the contract and will receive compensation to further develop and refine their proposed solutions for the vessels themselves, the offshore and onshore charging infrastructure, and the operational deployment of the complete system.

Also Read
COLUMN | Emergency towing vessels: more muscle to defend the coasts [Grey Power]

During the research and development phase, the proposals will be further developed, tested and evaluated.

Ultimately, one consortium will be selected to deliver the project for Rijkswaterstaat. This will allow the contract for construction and operation to be awarded directly, without the need for a separate procurement procedure.

Each consortium comprises a partnership of various companies and/or organisations, each bringing its own specialist expertise.

The selected ERTV design will be operated primarily in the North Sea.

Europe
Netherlands
North Sea
Rijkswaterstaat
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com