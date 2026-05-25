Maritime Partners takes delivery of first escort tug in new series

Maritime Partners has taken delivery of Marauder, the first escort tug in a new series ordered by the company from Master Boat Builders of Alabama.

Master Boat Builders President Garrett Rice said that Marauder and her seven sisters will be capable of escort and harbour assist duties. Deliveries of all eight tugs are scheduled to be completed by 2027.

The new tug has a length of 88 feet (27 metres), a beam of 43 feet (13 metres), a depth of 19.5 feet (5.94 metres), and accommodation for six crewmembers.