Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | September 5 – Chinese owner's bulker orders totalling US$820 million, LNG-fuelled car carriers and more
Deliveries include an LNG-fuelled car carrier, a semi-submersible heavy lift ship, and a hybrid multi-purpose cargo vessel. Construction continues on new bulk carriers in China and the Netherlands. Finally, a major Asian owner
CITIC Financial Leasing newest car carrier completes sea trials
China's Guangzhou Shipyard International has completed conducting sea trials of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ordered by local shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing.
Peony Leader has a total capacity of 7,000 CEUs and is fitted with a dual-fuel main engine that can also run on LNG. Construction was completed in compliance with China Classification Society rules.
Other trials conducted include mooring tests, emergency shutdown tests, and testing of the main engine's remote control function in LNG mode.
New multi-purpose pulp carrier completed in China
China's COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry recently completed construction of a new multi-purpose pulp carrier.
Classed by China Classification Society, Green Munguba has an LOA of 225 metres, a beam of 32.26 metres, a depth of 21 metres, a draught of 14.5 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 77,000. The propulsion delivers a speed of 15 knots and a range of 25,000 nautical miles.
The main and auxiliary engines are fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems and exhaust gas cleaning systems.
CCCC subsidiary takes delivery of heavy lift ship with 6,000-tonne capacity
China's Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry has handed over a new semi-submersible heavy lift vessel ordered by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) for operation by subsidiary CCCC First Harbour Engineering Bureau.
Yihang Jinyun 2 was designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) to be capable of carrying Ro-Ro freight, raw materials, and project cargo, the latter of which includes large offshore wind turbines and their associated components.
K Line welcomes new LNG-powered car carrier to fleet
Japanese operator Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) recently took delivery of a new LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Jinling Shipbuilding (Jiangsu).
The DNV-classed Nereus Highway has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a depth of 39.28 metres, a draught of nine metres, a gross tonnage of 75,698, and capacity for 7,080 vehicles.
China's COSCO Shipping awards over US$820 million in contracts for 42 bulker newbuildings
China's COSCO Shipping Group, through its COSCO Shipping Development financial services arm, has placed orders for 42 new bulk carriers to be built by four local shipyards.
The orders encompass 35 bulk carriers of 80,000 DWT each and another seven vessels belonging to two other different series.
ESL Shipping subsidiary christens newest hybrid cargo vessel
ESL Shipping’s Swedish subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping has named its newest cargo vessel in a ceremony in Ystad on Friday, August 30. Built by Indian shipyard Chowgule and Company, Stellamar belongs to a series of 12 89.95-metre, 5,350DWT plug-in hybrid vessels designed to carry a wide range of bulk and breakbulk products including steel, forest products, fertiliser, and project cargo.
Chinese owner names river-sea capable 65,000DWT bulker
Chinese shipowner Guoneng Financial Leasing formally named a new bulk carrier in a ceremony at the Dalian facilities of Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry (SHGSIC) on Wednesday, August 28.
Guojia Nengyuan 603 ("National Energy 603") was designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in compliance with China Classification Society (CCS) requirements. It can sail in domestic offshore navigation areas as well as some portions of the Yangtze River.
Wagenborg's newest multi-purpose vessel floated out
A new multi-purpose cargo vessel ordered by Netherlands-based shipping company Royal Wagenborg was launched into the water for the first time at the facilities of local shipyard Royal Niestern Sander on Thursday, August 22.
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands was guest of honour at the christening and launching ceremony of Alexia, the fourth in a series of vessels ordered by Wagenborg from the same builder.
Qingdao Intercontinental Shipping christens new pulp carriers
China's Qingdao Intercontinental Shipping held a formal naming ceremony for two new 62,000DWT pulp carriers in a series on Wednesday, August 21. Built by Huanghai Shipbuilding, the vessels have been christened COSCO Shipping Jixiang and COSCO Shipping Ruyi.