Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | September 5 – Chinese owner's bulker orders totalling US$820 million, LNG-fuelled car carriers and more

China's Guangzhou Shipyard International has completed conducting sea trials of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ordered by local shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing.

Peony Leader has a total capacity of 7,000 CEUs and is fitted with a dual-fuel main engine that can also run on LNG. Construction was completed in compliance with China Classification Society rules.

Other trials conducted include mooring tests, emergency shutdown tests, and testing of the main engine's remote control function in LNG mode.