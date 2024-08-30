Chinese owner names river-sea capable 65,000DWT bulker

Guojia Nengyuan 603 ("National Energy 603") was designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in compliance with China Classification Society (CCS) requirements. It can sail in domestic offshore navigation areas as well as some portions of the Yangtze River.

The ship has an LOA of 209.95 metres, a beam of 34.8 metres, a depth of 18 metres, a draught of 11.7 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 65,000, and a crew of 22. The propulsion can deliver a speed of 13 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.