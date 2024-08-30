Chinese owner names river-sea capable 65,000DWT bulker
Chinese shipowner Guoneng Financial Leasing formally named a new bulk carrier in a ceremony at the Dalian facilities of Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry (SHGSIC) on Wednesday, August 28.
Guojia Nengyuan 603 ("National Energy 603") was designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in compliance with China Classification Society (CCS) requirements. It can sail in domestic offshore navigation areas as well as some portions of the Yangtze River.
The ship has an LOA of 209.95 metres, a beam of 34.8 metres, a depth of 18 metres, a draught of 11.7 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 65,000, and a crew of 22. The propulsion can deliver a speed of 13 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.
The vessel also boasts a number of features that can help improve operating efficiency and minimise fuel consumption. These include a superstructure with low wind resistance and an AC shore power charging system.