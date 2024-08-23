Qingdao Intercontinental Shipping christens new pulp carriers

Upon completion, the two newbuildings will each have an LOA of 201.8 metres, a beam of 32.26 metres, a depth of 19.3 metres, a design draught of 12.5 metres, and a service speed of not less than 13.5 knots.

Each ship will also feature a box-type cargo hold primarily for the transport of wood pulp but may also be used for grain, iron ore, steel coils, containers, and large project cargo such as offshore wind turbine blades.