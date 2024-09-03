China's COSCO Shipping awards over CNY5 billion in contracts for 42 bulker newbuildings

The orders encompass 35 bulk carriers of 80,000 DWT each and another seven vessels belonging to two other different series.

CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding will construct 22 of the 80,000DWT vessels while subsidiaries of COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry will be responsible for the remaining vessels, which will include two 82,500DWT ships, thirteen 80,000DWT ships, and five 64,000DWT ships.