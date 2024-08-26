Wagenborg's newest multi-purpose vessel floated out
A new multi-purpose cargo vessel ordered by Netherlands-based shipping company Royal Wagenborg was launched into the water for the first time at the facilities of local shipyard Royal Niestern Sander on Thursday, August 22.
Queen Máxima of the Netherlands was guest of honour at the christening and launching ceremony of Alexia, the fourth in a series of vessels ordered by Wagenborg from the same builder.
Like its earlier sisters Egbert Wagenborg, Maxima, and Amalia, the newbuild has a length of 149 metres, a beam of 15.9 metres, a cargo capacity of more than 14,000 tonnes, a hold capacity of 17,700 cubic metres, and a Caterpillar-MaK main engine with a total installed power of just under 3,000 kW.
Wagenborg also said that the ship has extremely low fuel consumption, while its design ensures excellent seakeeping performance.
The Bureau-Veritas-classed Alexia is scheduled for delivery to its new owner before the end of the third quarter of 2024 following sea trials.