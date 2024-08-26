Wagenborg's newest multi-purpose vessel floated out

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands was guest of honour at the christening and launching ceremony of Alexia, the fourth in a series of vessels ordered by Wagenborg from the same builder.

Like its earlier sisters Egbert Wagenborg, Maxima, and Amalia, the newbuild has a length of 149 metres, a beam of 15.9 metres, a cargo capacity of more than 14,000 tonnes, a hold capacity of 17,700 cubic metres, and a Caterpillar-MaK main engine with a total installed power of just under 3,000 kW.