K Line welcomes new LNG-powered car carrier to fleet

The DNV-classed Nereus Highway has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a depth of 39.28 metres, a draught of nine metres, a gross tonnage of 75,698, and capacity for 7,080 vehicles.

Power is provided by a WinGD 7X62DF-2.1 electronically-controlled, dual-fuel main engine that can operate on either diesel or LNG to deliver a service speed of 19 knots. Providing the LNG supply to the engine is a fuel tank with a total capacity of 2,439 cubic metres.