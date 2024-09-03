K Line welcomes new LNG-powered car carrier to fleet
Japanese operator Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) recently took delivery of a new LNG-powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Jinling Shipbuilding (Jiangsu).
The DNV-classed Nereus Highway has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a depth of 39.28 metres, a draught of nine metres, a gross tonnage of 75,698, and capacity for 7,080 vehicles.
Power is provided by a WinGD 7X62DF-2.1 electronically-controlled, dual-fuel main engine that can operate on either diesel or LNG to deliver a service speed of 19 knots. Providing the LNG supply to the engine is a fuel tank with a total capacity of 2,439 cubic metres.
The engine is also capable of reducing emissions of methane slip and is fitted with an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system.
Nereus Highway sails under the Panamanian flag. It belongs to the same series as K Line's earlier LNG-fuelled PCTC Century Highway Green, which was handed over in 2021.