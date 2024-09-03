CCCC subsidiary takes delivery of heavy lift ship with 6,000-tonne capacity

Yihang Jinyun 2 was designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) to be capable of carrying Ro-Ro freight, raw materials, and project cargo, the latter of which includes large offshore wind turbines and their associated components.

The ship has an LOA of 115.2 metres, a beam of 26 metres, a depth of 6.6 metres, and a maximum cargo capacity of 6,000 tonnes. It is also equipped with an intelligent energy consumption management system, which can evaluate the navigation and equipment status of the ship in real time and perform real-time fuel measurement and automatic power distribution, thus allowing it to be come more energy-efficient.