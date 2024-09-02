ESL Shipping subsidiary christens newest hybrid cargo vessel

Design work on Stellamar and its sisters was undertaken by Netherlands-based SMB Naval Architects. The series was developed to be capable of generating up to 50 per cent fewer CO2 emissions compared to the present generation of vessels, thanks to its shore power connectivity, large battery installation, and improved cargo intake.

The vessel is fitted with a 1MWh energy storage system with peak-shaving capability (levelling the load of the main engine to enable fuel savings) and the ability to allow fully electric navigation for a maximum of two hours, making it ideal for use in ports with emissions regulations.