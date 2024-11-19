Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | November 19 – Dutch and Chinese bulkers, Swedish hybrid Ro-Ro launch and more

China's Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding has completed conducting sea trials of a new deck cargo barge ordered from the company by local shipowner China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) for operation by subsidiary CCCC First Harbour Engineering Bureau.

Yihang Jinyun 1 is a sister vessel of Yihang Jinyun 2, which was delivered to CCCC earlier this year. The newer vessel also measures 110 by 26 metres and boasts a total deck area of 2,000 square metres.

Once in service, the vessel will be used to transport Ro-Ro freight, raw materials (such as sand and gravel), and project cargo, the latter of which includes large offshore wind turbines of 10 MW capacity as well as their associated components.