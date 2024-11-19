Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | November 19 – Dutch and Chinese bulkers, Swedish hybrid Ro-Ro launch and more
Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | November 19 – Dutch and Chinese bulkers, Swedish hybrid Ro-Ro launch and more

Deliveries include new bulk carriers for three separate Chinese owners. Newly launched vessels include a Ro-Ro and a multi-purpose carrier, both for operation in Europe. A Norwegian vehicle transport company meanwhile places orders for new hybrid ships.

Zhejiang New Yihai Shipping welcomes new bulker to fleet

Feicui Qushan delivery ceremony, November 12, 2024
China's Zhejiang New Yihai Shipping took delivery of a new bulk carrier in a ceremony on Tuesday, November 12.

Feicui Qushan ("Jade Qushan") was built by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry in compliance with China Classification Society rules. The newbuild has an LOA of 199.99 metres, a beam of 32.26 metres, a depth of 18.85 metres, and a design draught of 13.5 metres.

Sea trials completed for new Chinese deck cargo barge

Yihang Jinyun 1
China's Jiangmen Hangtong Shipbuilding has completed conducting sea trials of a new deck cargo barge ordered from the company by local shipowner China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) for operation by subsidiary CCCC First Harbour Engineering Bureau.

Yihang Jinyun 1 is a sister vessel of Yihang Jinyun 2, which was delivered to CCCC earlier this year. The newer vessel also measures 110 by 26 metres and boasts a total deck area of 2,000 square metres.

Once in service, the vessel will be used to transport Ro-Ro freight, raw materials (such as sand and gravel), and project cargo, the latter of which includes large offshore wind turbines of 10 MW capacity as well as their associated components.

Transtal Shipping's newest multi-purpose carrier floated out

Launch of Transtal Shipping's new multi-purpose carrier Iana
Thecla Bodewes Shipyards in the Netherlands has floated out the first in a new series of multi-purpose cargo carriers ordered by local shortsea transport company Transtal Shipping.

The Thecla Bodewes-designed, 5,050DWT Iana will be fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system consisting of three 532kW generators and two 600ekW electric motors. This configuration will ensure compliance with IMO EEDI Phase III requirements.

Chinaland Shipping takes delivery of new bulk carrier

CL Prosperity delivery ceremony
Chinese shipping company Chinaland Shipping took delivery of a new bulk carrier from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) in a ceremony on Monday, November 11.

CL Prosperity is the first of 15 newbuild ships ordered by Chinaland Shipping from SWS. The Lloyd's Register-classed vessel has a length of 179.9 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a design draught of 10.95 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 40,500.

China Energy Group welcomes new river-sea bulker to fleet

Guojia Nengyuan 606
The China Energy Group (CEG) recently took delivery of a new bulk carrier built by Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry (SHGSIC) of Dalian. Guojia Nengyuan 606 ("National Energy 606") belongs to a series of 10 bulk carriers designed by the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in compliance with China Classification Society (CCS) requirements.

SAL Heavy Lift's newest project cargo ship hits the water

Wuhu Shipyard in China recently launched a new heavy lift vessel ordered by Germany's SAL Heavy Lift. The DNV-classed Frida is the second in a new series of five vessels that SAL will use for transporting various types of cargo including project cargo such as offshore wind turbines.

Stena Line's newest hybrid Ro-Ro floated out

Launch of Stena Futura
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai has launched a new freight-only Ro-Ro vessel ordered by Swedish transport company Stena Line for operation between the UK cities of Belfast and Heysham via the Irish Sea.

Stena Futura is the first in a new series of two Ro-Ro vessels to be fitted with hybrid propulsion systems that will include multi-fuel engines that can operate on methanol and biofuel. The ships will also feature shore power charging connections.

UECC taps Chinese yard for new hybrid PCTCs

Rendering of a new 4,500CEU hybrid PCTC
United European Car Carriers (UECC) recently awarded China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Nanjing a contract for the construction of up to four new hybrid-powered pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in a series.

The contract calls for two firm PCTCs to be delivered in 2028. UECC may exercise options for up to two additional sister ships to bring the total number of ordered ships to four.

