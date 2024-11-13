Chinaland Shipping takes delivery of new bulk carrier
Chinese shipping company Chinaland Shipping took delivery of a new bulk carrier from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) in a ceremony on Monday, November 11.
CL Prosperity is the first of 15 newbuild ships ordered by Chinaland Shipping from SWS. The Lloyd's Register-classed vessel has a length of 179.9 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a design draught of 10.95 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 40,500.
Cargo is loaded and unloaded with the aid of four 36-tonne cranes. In addition to bulk cargo, oversize project cargo can also be transported.
A main engine that consumes 16.7 tonnes of fuel per day can deliver a service speed of 13.5 knots. The propulsion system complies with both IMO Tier III and EEDI Phase III requirements.
Construction of CL Prosperity lasted 252 days. The day following its delivery, the ship sailed out of Tianjin Port in northern China for its maiden operational voyage.
The newbuild will be operated alongside other Chinaland ships transporting cargo between the Far East and the Middle East, the Mediterranean, Western Europe, Africa, and the Americas.