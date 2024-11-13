Chinaland Shipping takes delivery of new bulk carrier

CL Prosperity is the first of 15 newbuild ships ordered by Chinaland Shipping from SWS. The Lloyd's Register-classed vessel has a length of 179.9 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a design draught of 10.95 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 40,500.

Cargo is loaded and unloaded with the aid of four 36-tonne cranes. In addition to bulk cargo, oversize project cargo can also be transported.