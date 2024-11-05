SAL Heavy Lift's newest project cargo ship hits the water

Like its sister ship Elise, which was launched earlier this year, Frida will have an LOA of 149.9 metres, a moulded beam of 27.2 metres, a draught of 8.5 metres, a moulded depth of 16.7 metres, a cargo hold with space for 23,600 cubic metres of cargo, free deck space totalling 3,300 square metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 14,600 upon completion. Cargo will be loaded and unloaded using two fully electric cranes with lifting capacities of 800 tonnes each and capable of low-noise operation.

The ship's propulsion system can be configured in the future to run on methanol while a shore power connection will help further reduce emissions. The propulsion will be able to deliver a maximum speed of 18.5 knots.