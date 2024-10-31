Stena Line's newest hybrid Ro-Ro floated out

Stena Futura is the first in a new series of two Ro-Ro vessels to be fitted with hybrid propulsion systems that will include multi-fuel engines that can operate on methanol and biofuel. The ships will also feature shore power charging connections.

The vessels will each have capacity for up to 2,800 lane metres of freight. An optimised hull form will meanwhile enable each ship to transport more freight per voyage compared to vessels of similar size.