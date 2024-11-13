China Energy Group welcomes new river-sea bulker to fleet

Like earlier sister ship Guojia Nengyuan 603, which was delivered to CEG earlier this year, the newbuild has an LOA of 209.95 metres, a beam of 34.8 metres, a depth of 18 metres, a design draught of 11.7 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 65,000, and a crew of 22. A main engine supplied by MAN can deliver a speed of 13 knots and a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

The vessel also boasts a number of features that can help improve operating efficiency and minimise fuel consumption. These include a superstructure with low wind resistance and an optimised hull form. CCS said the fuel consumption per nautical mile is significantly lower than those of similar ship types, and the energy efficiency index is 29 per cent lower than the domestic baseline.