UECC taps Chinese yard for new hybrid PCTCs
United European Car Carriers (UECC) recently awarded China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Nanjing a contract for the construction of up to four new hybrid-powered pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in a series.
The contract calls for two firm PCTCs to be delivered in 2028. UECC may exercise options for up to two additional sister ships to bring the total number of ordered ships to four.
Each PCTC will feature a hybrid propulsion arrangement with batteries and multi-fuel engines that can also run on LNG. An aerodynamic hull design will help minimise fuel consumption, while shore power capability and solar panels installed on the top deck will reduce reliance on generators for supplying electricity to the onboard systems.
Each PCTC will also have an LOA of 190 metres and 10 vehicle decks that can transport 4,500 CEUs.
The vessels are intended for deployment on UECC’s European shortsea shipping liner network for the transport of vehicles, high and heavy and other rolling cargo.