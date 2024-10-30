UECC taps Chinese yard for new hybrid PCTCs

The contract calls for two firm PCTCs to be delivered in 2028. UECC may exercise options for up to two additional sister ships to bring the total number of ordered ships to four.

Each PCTC will feature a hybrid propulsion arrangement with batteries and multi-fuel engines that can also run on LNG. An aerodynamic hull design will help minimise fuel consumption, while shore power capability and solar panels installed on the top deck will reduce reliance on generators for supplying electricity to the onboard systems.