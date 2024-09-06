VESSEL REVIEW | Yihang Jinyun 2 – Chinese heavy-lift ship to support transport and construction projects

Designed for a range of shipping activities and civil works

Yihang Jinyun 2 (一航津运2) was designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in compliance with China Classification Society rules. It is capable of carrying Ro-Ro freight, raw materials (such as sand and gravel), and project cargo, the latter of which includes large offshore wind turbines of 10 MW capacity as well as their associated components.

The ship has an LOA of 115.2 metres (378 feet), a beam of 26 metres (85 feet), a depth of 6.6 metres (22 feet), and a large open deck with a total area of 2,000 square metres (22,000 square feet) and a maximum cargo capacity of 6,000 tonnes. The propulsion setup includes two main engines driving shafts connected to fixed-pitch propellers.