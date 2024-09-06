VESSEL REVIEW | Yihang Jinyun 2 – Chinese heavy-lift ship to support transport and construction projects
China's Rizhao Gangda Shipbuilding Heavy Industry has handed over a new semi-submersible heavy lift vessel ordered by China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) for operation by subsidiary CCCC First Harbour Engineering Bureau.
Designed for a range of shipping activities and civil works
Yihang Jinyun 2 (一航津运2) was designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in compliance with China Classification Society rules. It is capable of carrying Ro-Ro freight, raw materials (such as sand and gravel), and project cargo, the latter of which includes large offshore wind turbines of 10 MW capacity as well as their associated components.
The ship has an LOA of 115.2 metres (378 feet), a beam of 26 metres (85 feet), a depth of 6.6 metres (22 feet), and a large open deck with a total area of 2,000 square metres (22,000 square feet) and a maximum cargo capacity of 6,000 tonnes. The propulsion setup includes two main engines driving shafts connected to fixed-pitch propellers.
The vessel is also equipped with an intelligent energy consumption management system, which can evaluate the navigation and equipment status of the ship in real time and perform real-time fuel measurement and automatic power distribution, thus allowing it to become more energy-efficient. Another system will provide early warning of possible maintenance issues to enable the crew to properly schedule repairs.
A manoeuvring tunnel thruster in the bow and a four-point mooring system will help the vessel position itself properly prior to and during loading and unloading of deck cargo even under Beaufort Force six conditions. This will also enable the vessel to be operated in support of installation and construction projects in both offshore and coastal waters.
Flexible deck layout to accommodate various loads
A number of structural elements were incorporated to make the vessel better suited for its primary functions. Since loading and unloading via the stern was deemed the most efficient means of working with heavy loads, particularly large prefabricated components, the decision was made to place the superstructure well forward near the bow. To accommodate wheeled vehicles, especially 60-tonne trucks, a custom springboard is fitted to better absorb wheel pressure.
The large funnels and the engine room air ducts were retained at the stern near the main engines but have been placed in port and starboard pillars on the aft deck to keep the space clear for large loads. These pillars can be removed and repositioned at various points along the large open deck if needed, and this can facilitate the transport of irregularly shaped, oversized cargo such as disabled ships.