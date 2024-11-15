Bulkers

Transtal Shipping's newest multi-purpose carrier floated out

Launch of Transtal Shipping's new multi-purpose carrier Iana
Launch of Transtal Shipping's new multi-purpose carrier IanaThecla Bodewes Shipyards
Published on

Thecla Bodewes Shipyards in the Netherlands has floated out the first in a new series of multi-purpose cargo carriers ordered by local shortsea transport company Transtal Shipping.

The Thecla Bodewes-designed, 5,050DWT Iana will be fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system consisting of three 532kW generators and two 600ekW electric motors. This configuration will ensure compliance with IMO EEDI Phase III requirements.

The vessel boasts a highly efficient hull shape and a spacious cargo hold with a total volume of 5,900 cubic metres. This will enable the transport of a wide range of cargo on both domestic and global routes.

Although fitted initially with a diesel-electric propulsion setup to ensure low emissions, the vessel may be configured in the future to also operate on low-emission alternative fuels such as methanol and hydrogen.

Upon completion, Iana will have a length of 87.3 metres, a beam of 13.7 metres, a draught of 6.3 metres, and a gross tonnage of 2,999.

Europe
Netherlands
SW under construction
Thecla Bodewes Shipyards
Iana
Transtal Shipping

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com