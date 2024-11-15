Transtal Shipping's newest multi-purpose carrier floated out

The Thecla Bodewes-designed, 5,050DWT Iana will be fitted with a diesel-electric propulsion system consisting of three 532kW generators and two 600ekW electric motors. This configuration will ensure compliance with IMO EEDI Phase III requirements.

The vessel boasts a highly efficient hull shape and a spacious cargo hold with a total volume of 5,900 cubic metres. This will enable the transport of a wide range of cargo on both domestic and global routes.