Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | December 17 – Japanese bulkers plus car carriers for China and Norway

New car carriers have been delivered to owners in China and Norway while a Japanese yard recently handed over two bulk carriers. A Japanese operator has meanwhile placed an order for a car carrier with autonomous navigation capability.
Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners took delivery of its newest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) on Thursday, December 11.
The 199-metre Höegh Starlight is the seventh unit in a series of 12 PCTCs designed by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin in compliance with DNV class rules. Höegh Aurora and Höegh Borealis, the first two ships in the series, were delivered in 2024.
Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the Sea Ibis, a 182,055 DWT bulk carrier, from its Saijo Shipyard. The vessel was handed over on December 10, 2025.
The Liberian-flagged vessel measures 291.96 metres in length and 45 metres in width, with a gross tonnage of 94,321. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK).
Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has placed an order for a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) fitted with an AI-enabled autonomous navigation system.
The completed vessel will have a length of 199.95 metres and a beam of 38 metres. Its delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.
China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) recently took delivery of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).
CM Shen Zhen is the second in a series of PCTCs ordered by CMES. CM Hong Kong, the first ship in the series, was handed over in September of this year.
Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the SG Lagoon, a 210,141 DWT Capesize bulk carrier, from its Saijo Shipyard. The vessel was handed over to owner NYK Line on December 4.
The Japanese-flagged vessel measures 299.99 metres in length and 50 metres in width, with a gross tonnage of 110,690. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK).