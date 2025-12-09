NYK Line takes delivery of new dual-fuel Capesize bulker

Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the SG Lagoon, a 210,141 DWT Capesize bulk carrier, from its Saijo Shipyard. The vessel was handed over to owner NYK Line on December 4.
The Japanese-flagged vessel measures 299.99 metres in length and 50 metres in width, with a gross tonnage of 110,690. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK).
The SG Lagoon is a dual-fuel vessel capable of operating on both heavy oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
According to the builder, the design places the LNG fuel tanks on the upper deck at the stern, allowing the ship to secure the same cargo capacity as conventional heavy oil tankers.
The vessel features seven cargo holds equipped with top-side and hopper tanks, designed to carry high-density cargoes such as iron ore.
Imabari added that the ship meets EEDI Phase 3 requirements. The main engine, a MAN 7S60ME-C10.5-GI, is equipped with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to comply with NOx Tier III regulations. Generators and auxiliary boilers also utilise boil-off gas (BOG).