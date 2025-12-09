NYK Line takes delivery of new dual-fuel Capesize bulker

Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the SG Lagoon, a 210,141 DWT Capesize bulk carrier, from its Saijo Shipyard. The vessel was handed over to owner NYK Line on December 4.

The Japanese-flagged vessel measures 299.99 metres in length and 50 metres in width, with a gross tonnage of 110,690. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK).