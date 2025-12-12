Japanese shipbuilder delivers new Dunkirkmax bulk carrier

Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the Sea Ibis, a 182,055 DWT bulk carrier, from its Saijo Shipyard. The vessel was handed over on December 10, 2025.

The Liberian-flagged vessel measures 291.96 metres in length and 45 metres in width, with a gross tonnage of 94,321. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK).