Japanese shipbuilder delivers new Dunkirkmax bulk carrier

Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding Group has delivered the Sea Ibis, a 182,055 DWT bulk carrier, from its Saijo Shipyard. The vessel was handed over on December 10, 2025.
The Liberian-flagged vessel measures 291.96 metres in length and 45 metres in width, with a gross tonnage of 94,321. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK).
Designed as the largest vessel size permitted to enter the Port of Dunkirk, France, the ship complies with the common structural rules for bulk carriers and oil tankers (CSR BC&OT).
It features cargo holds equipped with topside and hopper tanks, suitable for transporting dry bulk cargoes such as coal and iron ore. The design allows for the segregated loading of high-density cargoes.
Imabari stated that the Sea Ibis meets EEDI Phase 3 requirements ahead of schedule.
The main engine, a single MAN 7S60ME-C10.6, utilises an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system, while the power generation facilities are equipped with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to comply with NOx Tier III regulations. An exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) is installed to reduce sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions.