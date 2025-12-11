China Merchants Energy Shipping acquires second car carrier in series

The newbuild has an LOA of 219.9 metres, a beam of 37.7 metres, and 13 vehicle decks that can transport up to 9,300 CEUs. Three of the decks are adjustable to permit the transport of tall vehicles such as trucks and buses while another three decks will be allotted for hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles.

The PCTC is powered by a dual-fuel engine that can run on either methanol or conventional fuel oil to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions standards. When operating on methanol, NOx emissions can be reduced by as much as 70 per cent.

Loading and unloading will be via side and stern ramps. All 13 decks are meanwhile fitted with CCTV cameras and thermal imaging infrared sensors for early detection of onboard vehicle fires.