China Merchants Energy Shipping takes delivery of new car carrier

The PCTC is powered by a dual-fuel engine that can run on either methanol or conventional fuel oil to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions standards. When operating on methanol, NOx emissions can be reduced by as much as 70 per cent.

Loading and unloading will be via side and stern ramps. All 13 decks are meanwhile fitted with CCTV cameras and thermal imaging infrared sensors for early detection of onboard vehicle fires.

CM Hong Kong departed China on her maiden commercial voyage on Sunday, September 28. The ship will first stop at Hong Kong before proceeding to Europe.