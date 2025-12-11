NYK orders new car carrier with autonomous navigation capability

Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has placed an order for a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) fitted with an AI-enabled autonomous navigation system.
The completed vessel will have a length of 199.95 metres and a beam of 38 metres. Its delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.
The navigation system will use AI-based image recognition and automatic radar target analysis to assess the surrounding navigation situation, determine collision and grounding risks, generate obstacle avoidance plans, and execute automatic steering manoeuvres.
NYK subsidiary Japan Marine Science will provide intelligent route support through its specialised advanced route simulation planning software. The software is being developed to be able to predict the navigation status of the vessel and surrounding ships to calculate optimal routes and speeds.
The system will be capable of operating continuously. The crew can also switch to manual steering mode at any time.
Other key features of the PCTC will include a Furuno collision avoidance system and a roll reduction system that will utilise real-time wave and radar data and simulate the vessel's motion based on its status, recommending course and speed adjustments to minimise hull roll and to ensure cargo safety during severe weather conditions.