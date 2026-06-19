Container Vessel News Roundup | June 19 – Deliveries to French and Greek operators, additional European orders and more

China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has begun construction on the third vessel in a series of six containerships ordered by COSCO Shipping Container Lines.

Designed in-house by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, the ship will have an LOA of 336 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a depth of 30.2 metres, and a capacity of 13,600 TEUs including up to 2,000 reefer containers.

Power will be provided by a main engine that will run on conventional fuels while features such as anti-fouling paint, a shore power charging system, and desulphurisation systems will help reduce the vessel's environmental impact.