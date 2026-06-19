Container Vessel News Roundup | June 19 – Deliveries to French and Greek operators, additional European orders and more

Newbuild vessels have been delivered to customers in France and Greece while construction has begun on a 13,600TEU ship for a Chinese owner. Two other European operators have placed orders as part of their respective fleet expansion programs.
China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding has begun construction on the third vessel in a series of six containerships ordered by COSCO Shipping Container Lines.
Designed in-house by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, the ship will have an LOA of 336 metres, a beam of 51 metres, a depth of 30.2 metres, and a capacity of 13,600 TEUs including up to 2,000 reefer containers.
Power will be provided by a main engine that will run on conventional fuels while features such as anti-fouling paint, a shore power charging system, and desulphurisation systems will help reduce the vessel's environmental impact.
Global Ship Lease has agreed individual contracts to build 10 mid-size containerships for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $917 million, subject to certain conditions.
The company noted that these wide-beam vessels with high refrigerated cargo capacity are scheduled for delivery between the fourth quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2030.
Upon its delivery, the vessels are contracted on multi-year charters with a TEU-weighted average term of 6.7 years. These charters are projected to generate an aggregate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $665 million over their respective terms.
The CMA CGM Group has taken delivery of the CMA CGM Notre Dame, the first in a series of ten 24,212 TEU containerships.
The French shipping company stated that the vessel is currently the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered containership in the world, and the largest containership operating under the French flag.
The vessel commenced its maiden commercial voyage in Shanghai on May 26 ahead of its scheduled arrival in Europe in early July. CMA CGM Notre Dame is scheduled to be named in Le Havre on July 2.
South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding and Construction held a naming ceremony for a 7,900 TEU container ship, named Navios Cyan, at its Yeongdo shipyard in Busan on May 14.
This vessel is the first of four 7,900 TEU container ships that Greek shipowner Navios Maritime ordered from the company in 2024.
The shipbuilder originally secured an order for two vessels, with the total volume increasing to four after Navios exercised an option for two additional ships.
Euroseas signed contracts for the construction of four additional feeder vessels, expanding its newbuilding programme to 10 ships.
Two specialised 2,800 TEU high-reefer units will be built at Huanghai Shipbuilding in China, while two 1,800 TEU vessels are slated for construction at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering.
The larger ships are scheduled for delivery in October 2028 and January 2029 at a cost of approximately $46.5 million each. These vessels will feature over 1,000 reefer plugs and follow an earlier order for two similar ships placed with the same yard.