Global Ship Lease places newbuild orders for 10 boxships worth $917m

Global Ship Lease has agreed individual contracts to build 10 mid-size containerships for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $917 million, subject to certain conditions.

The company noted that these wide-beam vessels with high refrigerated cargo capacity are scheduled for delivery between the fourth quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2030.

Upon its delivery, the vessels are contracted on multi-year charters with a TEU-weighted average term of 6.7 years. These charters are projected to generate an aggregate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $665 million over their respective terms.