Global Ship Lease places newbuild orders for 10 boxships worth $917m

Global Ship Lease has agreed individual contracts to build 10 mid-size containerships for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $917 million, subject to certain conditions.
The company noted that these wide-beam vessels with high refrigerated cargo capacity are scheduled for delivery between the fourth quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2030.
Upon its delivery, the vessels are contracted on multi-year charters with a TEU-weighted average term of 6.7 years. These charters are projected to generate an aggregate adjusted EBITDA of approximately $665 million over their respective terms.
Executive Chairman George Youroukos noted that the transaction allows the company to replace its older vessels whilst meeting the evolving demand of liner customers for operational flexibility.
He added that this fleet renewal is supported by a strong balance sheet and an existing forward charter cover of $2.1 billion spread over 2.6 years.
As of March 31, 2026, Global Ship Lease operates 71 vessels, with an average age weighted by TEU capacity of 18.2 years.