Euroseas places order for two high-reefer capacity containerships in China

Euroseas has signed a contract for the construction of two specialized 2,800 TEU high-reefer containerships to be built at Huanghai Shipbuilding in China. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in June and August 2028, according to a company statement.
The total acquisition price for each of the two newbuildings is approximately $46 million. Euroseas stated that the investment will be financed through a combination of debt and equity.
The newbuilding contract also provides the company with the option to order up to four additional vessels of similar size within a short period of time. These potential additions could feature high reefer plugs or a conventional design.
Each vessel will be equipped with over 1,000 reefer plugs. The design is optimised for high-reefer density trades to provide increased capacity for refrigerated cargo, the company remarked.
Aristides Pittas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Euroseas, noted that the global refrigerated container shipping market outlook remains positive.
He said, “we believe that this measured diversification into the specialized high-reefer segment creates an attractive opportunity within this niche market.”
The new vessels will be built to EEDI Phase 3 and IMO NOx Tier III standards.