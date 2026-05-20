Newbuild container ship for Navios formally named in South Korea

South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding and Construction held a naming ceremony for a 7,900 TEU container ship, named Navios Cyan, at its Yeongdo shipyard in Busan on May 14.
This vessel is the first of four 7,900 TEU container ships that Greek shipowner Navios Maritime ordered from the company in 2024.
The shipbuilder originally secured an order for two vessels, with the total volume increasing to four after Navios exercised an option for two additional ships.
The vessel features a hull designed with the assistance of three-dimensional technology to maximise container loading capacity.
The ship is also equipped with scrubbers to comply with International Maritime Organisation environmental regulations and has the capability to switch to methanol fuel.
The shipbuilder highlighted that Navios Cyan was delivered more than two months ahead of schedule. HJSC said it plans to target the market for container ships ranging from 6,000 to 10,000 TEU while continuing to develop its ship technologies.