Euroseas orders four feeder containerships from Chinese yards

Euroseas signed contracts for the construction of four additional feeder vessels, expanding its newbuilding programme to 10 ships.

Two specialised 2,800 TEU high-reefer units will be built at Huanghai Shipbuilding in China, while two 1,800 TEU vessels are slated for construction at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering.

The larger ships are scheduled for delivery in October 2028 and January 2029 at a cost of approximately $46.5 million each. These vessels will feature over 1,000 reefer plugs and follow an earlier order for two similar ships placed with the same yard.